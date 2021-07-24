Local Team Raises Money for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Brandon Barrios, Dan Austin, Lydia Lerma and Steve Wiatrowski, organized a very heartfelt and special performance at the Lyric on July 9th. The show featured Pete Sands and the Drifters, with special guest Xak Wolfe, raising awareness for The Lydia Lerma Foundation, supporting indigenous women nationwide. The team sold over 150 tickets and raised over 7 thousand dollars for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Great Job People!!
