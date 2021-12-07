The Big Thunder Draft Horse Show Pulls into the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TREVENTSCOMPLEX.COM

The 17th Annual Big Thunder Draft Horse Show at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland returns Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16, 2022. Showtimes are Friday at 5:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The event draws competitors, including many hitches with National and World Champion status, from across the United States and Canada. Competitors bring a variety of draft horses including Clydesdales, Belgians, and Percherons. The competition is steep as hitches vie to accrue points in the North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series. To hear the powerful sound of their hooves stomping through the arena is reason enough to experience this educational and entertaining show for the whole family.

All guests are given the opportunity to walk through the barns and see these massive, beautiful horses one hour before each performance. Additionally, Draft Horse University, an informational class session about the horses, will occur Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am. The class will be interactive with general information on draft horses, harnessing and showing, and will have a format open to questions and answers. Tickets are $12 for admission to the Draft Horse University.

Tickets for the Big Thunder Draft Horse Show are on sale now. Prices are $17 for adults, $12 for children (3-12 years), and $15 for seniors (65+) and will be available online at TREventsComplex.com, and the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. A VIP ticket priced at $25 for adults and $15 for kids includes a special seating area, snacks, and beverages. For groups of 10 or more, call Katie Miller at 970-619-4122 for discount information.

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena, and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank of Omaha Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair, PRCA Rodeo, and Big Thunder Draft Horse Show. For more information, visit www.TREventComplex.com.