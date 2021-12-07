Northern Colorado Remembers Carroll Dunn

Carroll Dunn, 82, died peacefully at home in Fort Collins on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He was born in Lake Village ARK October 14, 1939. Carroll served five years in the US Navy on the USS Brister.

After the Navy, he worked in logistics as traffic manager for Ben Franklin Stores and other companies.

Carroll moved to Fort Collins with his wife and enjoyed fishing, dancing, and activities with the Fort Collins Newcomers Club.

Survivors include wife and caregiver, Nancy Nevill-Dunn; daughter, Melissa Dunn-Johnson of Fort Collins; son Michael Dunn of Ohio; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and dogs, Scooter and Mollie.

He is dancing in Heaven now. Special thanks to Pathways Hospice of Fort Collins. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in Spring 2022.