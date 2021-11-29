These Winners Make Some Good Chili!

Sparge Brewing had a successful 2nd Annual Chili Cookoff on November 14, 2021. It was a fundraising event for the Kiwanis Wellington-Waverly Club, which received $600 from the event. Funds go towards kids’ programs in Wellington schools.

This year’s event had twenty-one participants participating in four categories: Meat chili with beans, meat chili with no beans, vegetarian chili, and people’s choice. The seven judges picking the best were Adrienne McCormick, Roy Cook, Kyle Loewe, Jennifer Rouze, Nic Redavid, and Gus Hemmes.

Four Category winners are:

1) Meat Chili w/Beans—-Kristen Sebletle

2) Meat Chili w/no Beans—– Gary Rigel

3)Vegetarian Chili——Joyce Carley

4) People’s Choice—-Kristen Sebletle

Congratulations to all the winners!

“A great big thank you to everyone who supported the event. We can always count on the great people of Wellington to help raise money for the Kiwanis,” shares Rich Efjird, owner of Sparge Brewing.

Richard Bacon, with the Kiwanis, concurs in sharing appreciation for the Wellington community and its abundance of support for local nonprofits. If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis, they meet the First and Third Tuesday at 7 PM at Mount Zion Church in Wellington.

It sounds like the Chili Cook-off winners from Sparge’s event may have a Cookoff with the Chili Cook-off winners from Old Colorado Brewing’s Veterans Day event at a Dec. 14 cookoff during Integrity Insurance’s Open house.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate