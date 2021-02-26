Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership to hold Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction

Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership will present Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction from today, Friday, February 26, through Sunday, February 28.
The silent auction will be held strictly online, with bidders receiving notifications on their devices or text messages when they are outbid to continue. All items in the silent auction will be posted at the start of the event, with admission being free and open to everyone.
Donations received already include a 32″ Smart TV with sounder, a camping kit that includes a custom-made Crown Royal blanket and outdoor dining set, a concealed carry purse, and much more. The participation from local businesses and personal donations continue to come in.
There will also be a raffle for an AR-15 donated by Stagg Arms. The raffle will begin during the auction and end on Friday, March 12, with raffle tickets sold at $25 each or 5 for $100.
Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership (WYSAIL) works to create leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to advocate for their rights, choices and productively address ideas. They also provide solutions that help to make a life-long difference through utilizing data-driven models.
For more information regarding the Advocacy Online Silent Auction, visit: https:///app.galabid.com/wysail or learn more about Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership visit https://wyosail.org/.
