In a time when families are looking for local products, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 36th annual Colorado Farm Fresh Directory helps consumers find farmers’ markets, roadside stands, u-picks, and more.

“Farmers’ markets may look and feel different this year, as they have been working hard to reimagine operations to continue to get you safe, local food while keeping you and all our farmers healthy,” said Commissioner of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Kate Greenberg. “But thankfully they are here for us, as they have always been.”

The 2020 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory features businesses selling directly to the public, including more than 200 farms, ranches, roadside stands, u-picks and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, 100 farmers’ markets across the state as well as 40 new listings. Farm Fresh also includes restaurants using local ingredients, wineries, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and other seasonal activities. In addition, the free directory includes a crop calendar, tips for picking Colorado produce, and other helpful resources.

Longmont Dairy Farm and Royal Crest Dairy customers will receive a copy of the publication through the home milk delivery services. The directory is also available for free through a variety of businesses as well as online at www.coloradoagriculture.com/ farmfresh. Colorado Farm Fresh is also available as a mobile app for smartphones.

The 2020 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture with generous support from Longmont Dairy Farm, Miller Farms and Royal Crest Dairy (cover sponsors), Anderson Farms, Castle Rock Farmers’ Market, Centennial Farms & Ranches Program, Colorado Farmers’ Market Association, Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, Colorado Proud, Colorado State Fair, Colorado State University Extension, Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, Metro Denver Farmers’ Market, and Snow Creek Ranch.

Every effort has been made to provide accurate information in this year’s publication, however, customers are encouraged to contact companies to confirm hours of operation, product availability, and business changes due to COVID-19.

For more information, to find a location to pick up a free copy of the 2020 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory or to download the free mobile app, and to find a map of farmers’ market locations across the state, visit www.coloradoagriculture.com.

###

The Colorado Department of Agriculture exists to support the state’s agriculture industry and serve the people of Colorado through regulation, advocacy and education. Our mission is to strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture, promote a safe and high-quality food supply, protect consumers, and foster responsible stewardship of the environment and natural resources.