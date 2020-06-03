Thousands Protest the Death of George Floyd in Fort Collins

Protests are happening all over the country in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Fort Collins is no exception. Lately, there have been protests (small and large) in Fort Collins every day.

A group with around a thousand people gathered at CSU’s Administration Building in the Oval at 11 am on Tuesday. They walked chanting things like “Say HIs Name – George Floyd,” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.” The crowd walked along Howes street to Fort Collins’ City Hall — later doubling in size.

The group took a knee at City Hall. They raised their fists toward the building. The organizers told the crowd they were there in peace but wanted to demonstrate how our community needs to stand together to make positive change and progress against racism. The demonstration was just that — peaceful.

No incidents were reported.

It was a sizable demonstration where the crowd was instructed by organizers to practice social distancing and wear masks.

After a few speeches and some more chanting, the group walked peacefully to Old Town Square.

Fort Collins police were present, but they kept their distance out of a sign of respect. They were found along the edges of the crowd — maintaining control of traffic.

The demonstration ended at the performance stage in Old Town Square. A number of people were invited to express their thoughts. Some reminded the crowd about how George Floyd died in 9 minutes. They encouraged people to vote in the next election and to take matters into their own hands by making others accountable for racial injustice.

In a harrowing demonstration of silence and peace, the entire crowd laid down with their faces to the ground, with their hands behind their backs. They called for 9 minutes of silence in honor of George Floyd.

“This is what it felt like,” one person said to the crowd on a speaker. “Imagine lying here and never getting up again,” she said.

The demonstration was organized by a CSU student two days ago.

North Forty News will have an interview with the organizer, along with further in-depth community resources at a later date.