Jax Fish House Reopens For Takeout Service on May 29

The Old Town seafood restaurant debuts a new to-go menu (including finish-at-home meal kits) and safe pick-up window

Starting May 29, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Fort Collins will reopen daily from 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for takeout service. The Old Town restaurant will have a new walk-up window for safe, easy guest service.

Jax shuttered temporarily shortly after Colorado’s dining room closure mandate. After seeing success from a series of socially distanced pop-up events, owner Dave Query decided to reopen Jax for takeout service.

“We decided to invest in making our to-go service the best it can be,” Query says. “We are all about giving guests an amazing home dining experience with incredibly fresh, sustainable seafood.

Big Red F Culinary Director Sheila Lucero designed the menu to focus on O.G. Jax favorites (fried calamari, the crab cake, gumbo) and raw bar selections (oysters on the half shell, crab, peel n’ eat shrimp). As always, sustainability is the focus, and 100 percent of the menu is Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch approved.

She also added cook-at-home meal kits to the roster, including Niman Ranch burger kits for two, a Salmon Wrap kit for two, and Halibut for two. “This menu is an ode to the season,” says Jax Director of Operations Adam Reed, “With fresh early tomatoes, snap peas, carrots, mushrooms, and more coming from local farms, we are reopening Jax with a focus on spring.”

Beverages have also been reimagined for takeout service. Jax original cocktails, such as the Cucumber Lemon Press and Strawberry Lemonade, complement other classic cocktails (Negroni, Vesper Martini, etc.), a condensed wine list, and beer selection.

When Jax reopens, guests will be able to pre-order and pre-pay for their food and drink directly from the Jax website, making curbside pickup as seamless and low-contact as possible. Guests can also order directly from the walk-up window. In the coming weeks, Jax will be available for delivery via DoorDash.

About Jax Fish House

Jax Fish House is a high-energy, non-traditional fish house with an East Coast meets New Orleans vibe and seasoned service. As the first Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch certified restaurant in Colorado, Jax specializes in sustainably sourced seafood, including everything from raw oysters to seasonally composed plates. Bringing the coasts to the coast-less since 1994!