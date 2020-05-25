North Forty News Honors and Remembers Those Serving on the Northern Colorado COVID Front Lines

At this unprecedented time in our nation’s history
(at least in our lifetimes), North Forty News
recognizes and honors the many people
who are continually on the front lines
working in essential services serving
the needs of us all.
We salute those working in medical services,
public transit, pharmacies, hardware stores, supermarkets,
post offices, food service, and transportation.
We salute those who work to
keep those places clean and sanitized.
Because of those people, the rest of us
benefit from a more significant measure of safety.
During a pandemic, front line workers are out there
every day — doing their jobs — so that we can continue to benefit
from essential services while staying “safer at home.”
Thank you for your service.
May you all be safe. May you all be well.
We salute you all!
Get the North Forty News Special Print Edition Release,
honoring those on the front lines in Northern Colorado.
http://northfortynews.com/memorialday2020
Watch our special video, produced just for them:
Scene Magazine Local Offers
5/22 - Lavish Dogs Food Trucks
970-372-2780
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
5/22 - Lavish Dogs Food Trucks
970-372-2780
Be the first to comment