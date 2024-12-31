The Melting Pot: Celebrating 20 Years of Fondue and Community in Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

For two decades, the Melting Pot has been a beloved destination in the heart of Old Town, Fort Collins, offering more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Known for its interactive dining and warm hospitality, the restaurant has become a staple for celebrations and special occasions. To mark its 20-year milestone, I spoke with Alex LaBracke, who has played a pivotal role in maintaining the restaurant’s legacy, to uncover the secrets behind its enduring success.

Be sure to read the ENTIRE article — we have an exclusive coupon for our readers!

From Illinois to Fort Collins: Alex LaBracke’s Story

Alex LaBracke’s journey to Fort Collins began in rural Northern Illinois. Annual ski trips to Colorado inspired him to make the state his home, and he moved to Fort Collins as a young adult to attend Colorado State University. Reflecting on his connection to the area, Alex said, “Old Town is a magical place.” His appreciation for the community has fueled his dedication to making the Melting Pot a memorable part of Fort Collins’ dining scene.

What Makes the Melting Pot Unique?

“The Melting Pot is an experience-oriented fondue restaurant,” Alex explained. “It’s known for memorable dining experiences and the genuine service and hospitality our team provides.” Whether it’s a romantic evening with rose petals and candles or a lively birthday celebration with friends, the Melting Pot caters to a wide range of occasions.

A Legacy of Fondue and Community

The Melting Pot first opened its doors in November 2004, and Alex joined the team in 2011. Over the years, the restaurant has become synonymous with celebrations. Its signature 4-Course Experience has been a menu staple for the entire 20 years, offering guests cheese fondue, fresh salads, an entree course with meats, seafood, and vegetables, and a decadent chocolate fondue for dessert.

“Our cheese and chocolate fondues are by far the most popular,” Alex shared. “They’re prepared tableside by our servers and served with endless ‘dippers’ that keep guests coming back for more.”

Overcoming Challenges in Old Town

Old Town businesses have faced challenges in recent years, but Alex remains optimistic about the area’s appeal. “Old Town is a magical place, and events like the annual Great Plates Restaurant Week help bring people together to experience all the unique dining options we have to offer,” he said.

The Melting Pot’s success is also rooted in its commitment to creating a positive work environment. “Happy team members lead directly to happy guests,” Alex emphasized. “We go above and beyond for our team, and they, in turn, do the same for our guests.”

Celebrating 20 Years of Success

As the Melting Pot celebrates two decades in Fort Collins, Alex credits its success to focusing on guest experiences and maintaining a team-first approach. “Guests don’t just come here because they’re hungry,” he explained. “They come to treat themselves to a luxurious, indulgent night out to remember.”

Plan Your Visit

Ready to experience the magic of the Melting Pot? The restaurant’s hours are as follows:

Monday–Thursday: 5 PM – 10 PM

Friday: 4 PM – 10 PM

Saturday: 3 PM – 10 PM

Sunday: 3 PM – 9 PM

Visit their website at meltingpot.com/fort-collins-co to make a reservation.

Mention this article to receive $10 off when you purchase a 4-course Experience.

Join the celebration and discover why the Melting Pot has been cherished in Fort Collins for 20 years and counting!