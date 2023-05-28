Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

JoAnna James to Perform at Outdoor Artist Series Presented by Stone Cottage Studios

Acclaimed singer and multi-instrumentalist JoAnna James will perform at the garden event in Boulder, CO on June 17th

Stone Cottage Studios presents an intimate outdoor Artist Series Concert featuring esteemed singer-songwriter JoAnna James on Saturday, June 17th.

The event will be held in the gardens at Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder, CO. Guests are encouraged to bring drinks, food, blankets, and low-back chairs for the show.

JoAnna James is a singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been writing, recording, and performing for over 20 years. In addition to having released several of her albums and singles, she has collaborated with Duane Lundy (Ringo Starr, The Lumineers), Jessy Greene (Foo Fighters, Wilco, Pink), Joshua Grange (k.d. Lang, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams), and Grammy Award winner Dan Wilson (Adele, Taylor Swift). She continues to produce songs with her long-time writing partner, Alain Whyte (Morrissey), for popular TV shows such as Riverdale and Gossip Girl. She has received two consecutive “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards in Minnesota.

Shortly after relocating to Los Angeles in 2008, where she hit the ground running with musical luminaries, she awoke one morning experiencing a sudden onslaught of debilitating physical symptoms that would eventually be diagnosed as Multiple Sclerosis. After several years of being in and out of hospital rooms, doctors telling her she would never walk again, insurance battles, and trying new medicines, she is thriving again and re-entering the music scene with her newest release, Walk With the Night. JoAnna currently resides in Colorado and composes for independent film projects and commercials and works with various songwriters domestically and internationally. JoAnna has a few more shows planned through the end of the year, including a Minnesota show in May, an October show in Kentucky, California (date TBD), and Arizona (date TBD). Check out JoAnna’s website to stay updated on all announcements!

WHEN: Doors @ 5:30pm | Show begins @ 6:00pm

WHERE: The Stone Cottage (3091 7th St, Boulder, CO)

TICKETS: Purchase at: stonecottagestudios.ticketspice.com