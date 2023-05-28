SONIC Drive-In Donates to Fort Collins Area Schools this Teacher Appreciation Month

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

In honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC Drive-In’s SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests. SONIC helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country, including eight exceptional teachers in Fort Collins, who received a combined donation of $549.00 from SONIC.

The following are among the exceptional teachers who received funding:

Ms. Alex at Bauder Elementary School for the project “I Am Strong! I Am Resilient! I Am In Kindergarten!” for Grades PreK-2



Ms. Rajnowski at Blevins Middle School for the project “A Classroom That Meets Kids Where They Are” for Grades 6-8



Mr. King at Kruse Elementary School for the project “Organized Engineering Is Proactive Intelligence” for Grades 3-5



Ms. Barker at Laurel Elementary School for the project “Whiteboard Desks Are the Way to Go!” for Grades PreK-2



Mrs. Sears at O’Dea Core Knowledge Elementary School for the project “Endless Collaboration With Dry Erase Table” for Grades PreK-2



Ms. Butler at O’Dea Core Knowledge Elementary School for the project “Great Tools Build Great Math Minds!” for Grades 3-5



Ms. Lesar at Putnam School of Science for the project “Little Independent Learners” for Grades PreK-2



Ms. Heidi Thompson at Rocky Mountain High School for the project “Regulation Tools” for Grades 9-12



“SONIC is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us in celebrating teachers this month by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose and those who continue to help us support public education by grabbing their favorite SONIC drink and having a portion of the purchase go towards helping a nearby public school.”

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Visit www.DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.