Folk-Rock Duo Many Mountains Release Second Record Endless Time

Folk-Rock Duo Many Mountains released their second full-length record called Endless Time on Friday, January 1.

The record is self-released and features a total of nine original songs that began to be recorded at the beginning of last year. Many Mountains were able to focus on recording like they never were able to in the past, with the shutdowns taking place in March last year and their usual full schedules being lightened.

Many Mountains is based in Louisville and was formed in 2013 by KR Nelson and Dustin Moran, who fused their unique song arrangements and writing styles together into folk-rock. The duo’s songs consist of vocal harmonies between the two songwriters with perspectives on personal relationships and the constant state of becoming and electric guitar from Dustin and rhythmic acoustic from KR.

The Duo has been performing across Colorado and touring different regions since 2013, sharing the bill with acts including Valley Queen, Michigan Rattlers, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Paul Cauthen and Dyland LeBlanc. While traveling back to Colorado from touring Texas and Louisanna in March of last year, their full-time performance schedule was effectively canceled with the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns starting to take place.

The time acquired from not performing full-time lead to the recording of Endless Time.