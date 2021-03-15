Publisher’s Letter: A Lot’s Going On in Laporte!

In more usual years you and your family may have gone off on extensive road trips that may have been curtailed this past year. But right in your own backyard, you might be surprised that there are fun places to visit, some of them new, some of them old standbys, that are easy on the gas tank.

We’ll start with the newest: Sanderosa Art Gallery, at 3101 Kintzley Court (look for the white Statue of Liberty on the right driving north on County Road 54G.) An art gallery with a difference, Nancy Sander is committed to promoting the work of local artists. Toward that end, she charges a very nominal fee to display their work and no commission on sales.

Right next door to Sanderosa is a new woodworking and antique business in the process of opening — That Place in Laporte. Look for this new business in the months to come.

And if you find a treasure at Sanderosa that needs mounting, you can’t go wrong with LaPorte Hardware & Variety at 3333 County Road 54G where you’ll find very reasonable prices and items often unavailable elsewhere.

And for the craft worthy among you, you might want to visit Northern Colorado Stained Glass Supply at 3000 North Overland Trail, offering a large stock and variety of stained/textured glass, tools, supplies for beginners and seasoned professionals as well as introductory and advanced classes.

Time for a meal or beverage? Laporte’s got more to offer than you might guess — our favorites are Vern’s Place at 4120 West County Road 54G serving home-style cuisine for 70 years! Then there’s LaPorte Pizza at 3208 County Road 54G serving delicious pies, slices, Strombolis, and Calzones, along with tasty Italian specialties.

Got a hankering for homemade pie, check out Me Oh My Coffee & Pie at 3310 West County Road 54G, serving breakfast and lunch with extended hours. Want a beer or a stronger libation, don’t miss Swing Station at 3311 County Road 54G, pre-Covid, known for great live entertainment — stay tuned, hopefully, they’ll be bringing it back!

These are just some of the highlights of Laporte. There are more treasures in this little western town. We hope we have enticed you to check it out when you want to discover something new right in your own backyard.

As with all establishments in the time of Covid, check their websites or call ahead to determine their current hours of operation.

