Two-Day Bluegrass & Brews Festival Kicks Off Friday, June 7th 

The Bluegrass & Brews Festival Returns to Downtown Loveland for a 4th Year

The Loveland Downtown District has announced that the One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival is returning to The Foundry Plaza as a two-day event on Friday, June 7th, and Saturday, June 8th, 2024. This unique, two-day festival will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries, and more!

Friday night will be headlined by The Fretliners who are Band Contest Winners at both the 50th Telluride Bluegrass Festival & 51st Rockygrass Festival. Saturday’s stacked line up includes Denver based Clay Street Unit, returning favortie; Pixie and the Partgrass Boys, and Saturday’s headliner will be The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, an East Tennessee bluegrass unit who are ambassadors of their genre.

This event is free and open to the public, with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage. The Foundry features convenient parking, apartments, restaurants, a salon, a hotel, a dine-in movie theater, and a central plaza for community entertainment with easy access to an array of independently owned restaurants, breweries, bars, and retail shops in the downtown core.

Back by popular demand, they’ll serve tasters on Saturday. Festival goers can purchase a punch card for eight (4 oz) taster pours from the local breweries that will be attending.

On Saturday, June 8th, they’ll host the annual Youth Fiddle Contest.

This will include two age divisions; 12 and under and 13-18. There will be two winners for this event, each of whom will receive $250 in prize money. Come fiddle your heart out in front for our local judges during the afternoon band breaks!

Sign up on the website: /downtownloveland.org/bluegrass-brews-festival

Bluegrass & Blues Festival event schedule includes:

Friday June 7th, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Headliner:

The Fretliners | 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

With:

Solar Sisters | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday June 8th, 2024 | 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Headliners:

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys | 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

With:

Clay Street Unit | 3:15 PM – 4:45 PM

Slay | 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Youth Fiddle Contest Schedule | Saturday June 8th, 2024

(Contest will be help during band breaks)

1st Division | age 12 and under

Around 2:30 PM

2nd Division | age 13 – 18

Around 4:45 PM

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO, Xfinity, Natural Grocers, Breeze Thru Car Wash, iHeart Media and OBC Wine Project.