Uchealth Reports $1.2 Billion in Community Benefits in 2023

According to UCHealth, the organization provided $1.2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2023, serving patients and communities in Colorado and throughout the broader Rocky Mountain region.

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience.

UCHealth’s community benefits priorities are based on input from our communities and more than 350 organizations. UCHealth’s 2023 community benefits dollars are focused on three areas: caring for the state’s most vulnerable patients ($580 million); expanding critical services like primary care, specialty care, and behavioral health to meet growing patient needs ($497 million); and improving community health through programs, partnerships and research ($92 million).

“Health care continues to face financial and staffing challenges, but UCHealth remains focused on our mission to improve lives in communities throughout Colorado,” said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “We demonstrate this by providing discounted care to patients who are uninsured or under-insured, expanding services to address our state’s growing behavioral health needs, training the next generation of physicians and nurses, and partnering with community organizations to address high need areas like housing and food insecurity.”

In northern Colorado alone, UCHealth provided $332 million in community benefits, which included $161 million in care for patients who could not afford to pay.

UCHealth partners with more than 100 community organizations to build healthier, stronger communities. In the past year, UCHealth expanded its investment in co-responder programs by adding partnerships with Aurora and Manitou Springs police departments, partnered with Aurora Public Schools to teach students about careers in health care and provided financial support to North Denver Cares Food Pantry in Broomfield and Food for Thought Denver, a non-profit working to bridge the weekend hunger gap for Denver schoolchildren.

“Food for Thought’s Mission is to feed hungry kids, and we couldn’t do that without the generous donations from individuals and organizations like UCHealth,” said Bob Bell, Food for Thought’s founder and executive director.

Additional community programs include:

UCHealth does not receive any funding from the Colorado general fund, but it does contribute to numerous research programs and schools across the state. For more information about UCHealth’s impact on Colorado, please view the 2023 UCHealth Community Benefits Report.

Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.