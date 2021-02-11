Wyoming Music Scene

Matt Dierlam

Music and good food are still happening up North at the Terri Bison Ranch and Steakhouse.

Recently, Brian Brooks & The Incorrigibles kicked out some sweet country tunes featuring The Owner of Terri Bison, Dan Theil, and Clayton Kvasager, both playing acoustic guitars. Terri Bison continues to offer live music, good eats, and events on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne recently hosted an incredible country-rock artist: Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle. Drew is a Texas artist with an Outlaw Style based out of Marion, TX.

The band displayed some serious musical diversity with a fantastic mix of Country, Blues, Americana, and Rock.