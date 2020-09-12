Kat and Mike Reeves and Chef Ryan Damasky

Going back centuries and long before the days of refrigeration, the French were unique in their approach to utilizing the very best and freshest ingredients prepared with ever-increasing attention to detail until they had perfected a world-class cuisine.

Based on decades of combined culinary know-how, we three decided that with all the quality dining establishments in Fort Collins, there was a need for a French-inspired bistro. So after 19 successful years, we decided to take Fish restaurant in a fresh new direction.

At Bistro Nautile, we provide a variety of dining experiences including Dinner, Brunch, Boxed Lunches during the week as well as the opportunity to try hearty small plates and new-to-you wines by the glass at half price during Happy Hour.

Our focus is on truly farm-fresh ingredients. Partnering with a variety of local vendors, Chef Ryan serves up the freshest possible seafood, Colorado Certified Angus Beef, poultry, local eggs, and vegetables. Locally-sourced, meticulously prepared and served in a pleasant environment by a competent and gracious staff, our seasonal menu currently includes dishes such as Broiled Lamb Chops, Scallops Arroser, 12 oz. Ribeye, and Creamed Corn Pilau. And check back in early October for our Fall/Winter menu.

Having been a part of this community for many years, we are happy to offer some fun weekly specials such as $1.50 East Coast Oysters and half-price bottles of wine under $55 every Wednesday night! And every week there’s Boo Ya Friday! “Boo Ya” is a slang exclamation of joy, excitement or triumph. And you may come close to all that when you order our “Oscar’s Boo Ya,” a delectable Seafood Bouillabaisse including mussels, clams, shrimp, and Red Rock Cod in a tomato saffron broth with fresh fennel, cubed potatoes, grilled bread, our house rouille and a salad to start for $32. On “Thursdays with Julia” each week enjoy a different French dinner special inspired by the late, great Julia Child. For more fun specials, visit our website at: bistronautile.com

And when you visit us for Happy Hour, Chef Ryan suggests our Oysters on the Half Shell, our Pan-Fried Frogs Legs, or our Smoked Chicken Liver Mousse.

Rest assured, we are in full compliance with Larimer County Covid-19 restaurant service guidelines and weather permitting, we have outdoor patio space for up to 16.

We hope you’ll visit us soon.

À bientôt!

Kat, Mike & Ryan

Bistro Nautile

150 West Oak Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-224-1188

contact@bistronautile.com

Boxed Lunches:

Monday, Wednesday — Friday, 11 am to 1:30 pm

Dinner Service:

Monday — Thursday, 4 pm to 8pmFriday — Saturday, 3 pm to 9 pm

Brunch:

Saturday, 9 am to 2 pm — Closed Sunday

Happy Hour:

Monday — Thursday, 4 pm to 6 pm

Friday — Saturday, 3 pm to 6 pm