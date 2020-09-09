I-25 North Express Lanes Project Celebrates Milestone

Crews working on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project have made the most of summer weather to complete many major milestones on the project including improvements and building Express Lanes between Berthoud and Fort Collins.

There are currently 25 crews working in 10 different areas of the North I-25 corridor.

Accomplishments thus far for the project are as follows:

The I-25 bridge over the Little Thompson River was reconstructed to accommodate new lanes on the highway.

The I-25 frontage road between Colorado Highway 56/Weld County Road 44 and Weld County Road 46 is now permanently closed. This closure is the first phase of a larger frontage road closure and reconstruction plan.

Crews completed construction of the sound wall near the Mountain Range Shadows neighborhood.

The old Prospect Road bridge over I-25 was demolished, and a new bridge is now nearly halfway complete. The new interchange will allow for highway expansion and improved pedestrian access.

The first phase of the mobility hub is complete at Kendall Parkway in Loveland. The mobility hub includes center access ramps for Bustang and expanded Park-n-Ride lots.

The interchange at Colorado Highway 402 and I-25 is nearly complete, and crews have opened the lanes under the new overpass. Finishing touches will be complete this summer.

“While 2020 has been a difficult year in general, we know our commuters are counting on us to continue improving our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Heather Paddock, CDOT Region 4 Transportation Director. “It’s been a very productive year for this project. CDOT is proud of the work accomplished so far and looks forward to continued progress,” Heather said.

For more information regarding the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, visit: www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25