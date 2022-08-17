Recipients of Outdoor Regional Partnerships Grant Announced

Helping drive outdoor recreation and economy

Recently, Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants. These grants will provide transformative support for organizations working to preserve and protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, iconic wildlife, and precious water resources now and for generations to come. These grants are the result of a landmark Executive Order signed by Governor Polis creating the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative. This effort will chart a long-term, equitable and sustainable vision for the future of Colorado’s outdoors and outdoor recreation in the face of climate change. The grants will provide better local collaboration and leadership in creating and implementing the Governor’s state-wide vision for Colorado’s world-class outdoors.

“These grants are for our fun, for our safety, and for our economic growth. I am proud to build upon our effort to prepare for and swiftly respond to the threat of wildfires. These funds will help preserve, protect, and enhance our iconic outdoors, expand opportunities for outdoor recreation – a key economic engine for our state,” said Gov. Polis.

This second round of funding brings the total number of Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships to 10. CPW launched this initiative in 2020 with funding support from GOCO to establish collaborative partnerships across the state. CPW and GOCO will provide the third round of grant funding for Outdoor Regional Partnerships in the fall of 2022.

“CPW sees these partnerships as vital for engaging local voices in advancing solutions to conserve Colorado’s outdoors for people and wildlife,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “With this initiative, CPW is funding coalitions that bring outdoor recreation and conservation organizations together with local, federal, tribal, and state land managers. By working together, we can be more efficient and effective in addressing some of the state’s most pressing challenges.”

“Colorado is full of passionate people working tirelessly to protect and expand access to our great outdoors. It’s a huge part of what makes our state so special,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller. “GOCO is proud to support this initiative providing resources to further collaboration among these organizations so that we can build a collective and community-driven vision for the state we all cherish.”

The grant recipients include:

Northwest Colorado Outdoor Coalition ($100,000) – Located in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties

Northwest Colorado Outdoor Coalition fills a critical geographic gap by bringing together land managers, local government, and outdoors stakeholders in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.

Central Colorado Recreation Partnership ($95,000) – Located in Chaffee, Gunnison, and Lake Counties

Central Colorado Recreation Partnership convenes the Chaffee County Envision Recreation in Balance Partnership, the Gunnison County Sustainable Tourism and Recreation Committee (STOR), and a developing Lake County partnership that covers over 4,600 square miles stretching across Central Colorado’s mountainous landscape.

Outside 285 Partnership ($149,500) – Located in Clear Creek, Douglas, Jefferson, and Park Counties

Outside 285 Partnership leads a new approach to collaborate on a vision for recreation and conservation along the US 285 corridor including the upper South Platte River watershed.

Two Rivers Conservation and Recreation Roundtable ($30,000) – Located in Mesa, Delta, and Montrose Counties

Two Rivers Conservation and Recreation Roundtable convenes outdoor recreation and conservation leaders, local governments, and land managers across the Grand Valley. Existing coalitions in Mesa County will collaborate toward a shared vision while engaging with Delta and Montrose counties to define regional boundaries.

Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance ($150,000) – Located in El Paso, Teller, and Fremont Counties

Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance received its second Outdoor Regional Partnership grant in this round of funding for full plan development.

NoCo PLACES 2050 ($150,000) – Located in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, and Jefferson Counties. NoCo PLACES 2050 also received its second Outdoor Regional Partnership grant in this round of funding for full plan development after receiving a capacity-building grant in 2021.

For more information, please see the Regional Partnerships Initiative page on the CPW website.