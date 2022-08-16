Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – August/September 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

The 2022 Main Street Market is operating Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 PM from now to September 21. Fresh Colorado produce is arriving daily!

Business After Hours, August 11 at 5:30, location to be announced

WOW – Women of Wellington, August 17 6 – 8 PM; 3922 Cleveland Ave

Friday Firepits at Budweiser Biergarten – August 19 5:30 – 8:00

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala on September 30

Schools open soon

If you are craving all the great produce from Colorado at this time of year – good news! This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe; and a variety of freshly baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market begins July 28 and runs through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Stop by restaurants for a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, and brew pubs. Shop the Main Street Market!

Business After Hours

The monthly get-together of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 3922 Cleveland Avenue in the brand-new Wellington Manor. Guest speaker Lisa Christopherson, Founder, and CEO of Beauty Renewed Foundation. August 11 from 5:30 – 7 PM. Lisa’s presentation is titled “Grit, Courage, Survival, Success. Join Lisa and Samantha Loon, a recovering heroin addict and survivor of human trafficking. They will address what is going on locally in the world of slavery. Let them educate you and you too can save a life. The monthly meeting is free for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. Everyone is invited!

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepits once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to play for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on site to conduct Disc Golf Clinics. The upcoming date is August 15th.

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun! It promises to be a good time!

Schools Start Soon

School starts soon and Wellington along with anticipating the opening of the New Wellington Middle School in August. Check out the Poudre School District for starting dates for individual schools. https://www.psdschools.org/your-district/calendars. Resources for starting school – calendars, and supply lists for all grades are all available for students and parents to refer to. The Wellington Middle/High School is a great addition to the Town of Wellington and something to be celebrated. Go Eagles!

Members of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce are busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; attendees can expect great food, fun with friends, a completely revamped silent auction, and more surprises. Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!

If you have calendar items to be included in this column, please contact Nancy Harrison at 307.421.4473 by phone and text; email nharrison@adventuremedianews.com.