Affordable Connectivity Program to Help Families Connect

A federal program announced in May to help Colorado households afford internet service and connect is now available to eligible households.

The Affordable Connectivity Program [ACP] is a program administered by the Federal Communications Commission [FCC]. Many Internet Service Providers, including those that offer landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the ACP.

Just over an estimated 600,000 eligible Coloradans have not taken advantage of the ACP program and discount. Generally, a household is eligible for the affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or meets the following criteria:

Participates in any of the following assistance programs: SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits, SSI [Supplemental Security Income], WIC [Women, Infants, and Children], or Lifeline;

Participates in any of the following Tribal-specific programs: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or Tribal Head Start [income-based];

Participates in the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.

Eligible households can receive up to a $30 per month discount on their monthly internet provider bills, and up to a $75 per month discount for qualifying households on Tribal lands. A $100 discount on the purchase of laptops, tablets, or desktop computers is another benefit of the program.

Apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program and find out more here or call 1-877-384-2575.

Participating Larimer County local provider information is available by visiting the Larimer County Subsidized Internet Program page.

The ACP was announced by the Biden-Harris Administration in May 2022 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help American households make their internet costs more affordable.

Expanding connectivity within rural areas is also part of Goal One, Objective Three in the Larimer County 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan.