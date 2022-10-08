Regional Sports: RMHS @ FCHS – Volleyball

Recently, Fort Collins took down Rocky Mountain in Girl’s Volleyball 3-1. Rocky took the first game, but then it was all Fort Collins.
In the second game, Rocky Mountain battled back, being down 16-24, and brought it to 23-24 before losing that game.
It was back and forth all night, but Fort Collins prevailed.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment