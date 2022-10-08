Regional Sports: RMHS @ FCHS – Volleyball

October 8, 2022 Blaine Howerton Sports 0
Laynie Schneider (1) tips the ball over the net, and the Rocky Mountain opponents, in Fort Collins’ victory October 3rd (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Recently, Fort Collins took down Rocky Mountain in Girl’s Volleyball 3-1.  Rocky took the first game, but then it was all Fort Collins.
In the second game, Rocky Mountain battled back, being down 16-24, and brought it to 23-24 before losing that game.
It was back and forth all night, but Fort Collins prevailed.
Denae French (8) digs the ball out to keep the play alive. (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Kerri Carsrud (11) rises above her Fort Collins opponents to spike the ball in their recent loss. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

