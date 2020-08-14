The Poudre RiverFest will be held virtually Monday, August 24 through Saturday, August 29 to celebrate the Cache la Poudre River while educating and promoting restoration.

The event will be free to the public, featuring a variety of online programming from Family Fun activities and Lunch and Learn sessions to Poudre River content and live-streamed entertainment every day. Additionally, there will be hands-on activities for children and adults that explore the role of the river as a habitat for wildlife, a recreational area and a source for clean drinking water.

Further, content for the activities will highlight local conservation organizations and businesses as well as aid in building connections between viewers and opportunities to conserve and engage with the Poudre River. Each day of the festival will end with streamed music from A.J. Fullerton, Fancy Bits, High Road Home and Write Minded.

All proceeds from the Poudre RiverFest directly support projects involving restoration on the Cache la Poudre River.

For more information regarding the virtual Poudre RiverFest, visit: http://www.poudreriverfest.org/about-the-festival/press-release/