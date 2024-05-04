Arrest Made in Connection with Windsor Motorcycle Accident

The Windsor Police Department has arrested someone in connection with an early April motorcycle crash on Garden Dr. in Windsor that left two people injured.

On April 24, 2024, 21-year-old Caleb Kirlin turned himself in on charges stemming from the crash that resulted in him and a 27-year-old female passenger being transported to the hospital. Kirlin was arrested and charged with:

18-3-205(1)(a) Vehicular Assault, Class 5 Felony

42-4-1005(1) Passing on Left When Prohibited, Class A Traffic Infraction

42-4-1401 (1) Reckless Driving, Class 2 Misdemeanor Traffic Offense

42-3-121(1)(a) Operated Unregistered Vehicle, Class B Traffic Infraction

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. The charges were filed in the 19th Judicial District (Weld County).

The crash, which occurred at 6:17 p.m. on April 7, 2024, happened after the motorcycle—which had been traveling eastbound on Garden Dr.—struck a curb, resulting in both Kirlin and his passenger being ejected from the motorcycle.

While charges have been filed, anyone with information about this traffic accident who has not talked to investigators is asked to contact Officer Cole Salinas at 970-674-6400, or by email at [email protected].

Learn more about the Windsor Police Department at windsorpd.com.