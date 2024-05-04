Experience the Foods and Wonders of Thailand 

Immerse yourself in the culture and cuisine of the Kingdom of Thailand with an authentic dinner and informational gathering hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The Foods and Wonders of Thailand will be presented from 6-9 pm Thursday, May 23, at Khon Thai Restaurant, 2900 Harvard Street in Fort Collins.

“Thailand boasts abundant lush rainforests, beautiful beaches, majestic temples, and welcoming people,” said Barbara Schoenberger, the Museum’s Director. “Together, we will experience the exuberance, fun, and blessings of Songkran, the Thai New Year Water Festival, and Visakha Bucha Day. The latter, on May 23, marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of The Buddha.”

A selection of authentic dishes will be prepared by Khon Thai’s chef and owner, Wipa Miller, with an appetizer, five traditional Thai main dishes featuring vegetarian, beef, chicken, or fish, and a dessert. All will be served buffet style and include a non-alcoholic beverage. A cash bar will be available. A personal look at Thailand will be presented by Thai students at Colorado State University and members of the Fort Collins Thai community. An exploration of the foods and ingredients of Thailand will be presented by the restaurant staff.

Reservations for the engaging evening are $50 per person, and registration is required by May 15 at globalvillagemuseum.org. The dinner and gathering are open to all.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person.

For more information and closure dates during the change of exhibits, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.