Best-Selling Author Ed Tomlinson Updates Essential Guide on Navigating Colorado’s Property Tax Assessments

“OVERTAXED! Your Guide to Honest Property Tax Reductions by Understanding and Effectively Protesting Your Assessment” now available on Amazon

As Colorado experiences a surge in property valuations and potential property tax increases, renowned real estate expert Ed Tomlinson has updated his best-selling book, “OVERTAXED! Your Guide to Honest Property Tax Reductions by Understanding and Effectively Protesting Your Assessment.” The easy-to-read book is available exclusively on Amazon for Kindle or as a paperback and aims to empower property owners with the knowledge and tools to protest erroneous valuations, saving them thousands of dollars in taxes.

With Colorado collecting nearly $12 billion in property taxes in 2021, errors in the system are inevitable. Tomlinson’s updated guide is designed for busy individuals, including property owners, Realtors, property managers, attorneys, appraisers and legislators who need a comprehensive resource to help them navigate the complex property tax assessment process. In updating the book, Tomlinson had to read the 1,500 pages of Volume 2 and Volume 3 of the Colorado Division of Property Taxation manuals.

Tomlinson emphasizes that property owners must take action to correct assessment mistakes. In 2021, proactive property owners in Colorado received over $77 million in abatement refunds. The updated book aims to increase this number by educating more property owners on the protest process and their rights.

“Property valuations have been sent and they are going up about 35% or so in Metro Denver and maybe 70% in popular skiing communities like Steamboat Springs, Vail and Aspen. The Colorado Governor and state house have made a proposal that will offset maybe half of the increase for homeowners but none for vacant land, commercial and industrial properties. Property owners should protest as a safety net, to safeguard and shield themselves,” said Tomlinson.

He added that the Governor is not doing anything about the current protest and is only suggesting the voters vote on a package this November. Tomlinson will be issuing a press release soon in response to the Governor’s proposal.

Also known as “Mr. Real Estate,” Tomlinson has been a leader in the Colorado real estate market for over four decades. His expertise in property tax assessment is based on thorough study, training with appraisers and years of experience in property tax protests. Tomlinson has been featured in numerous media outlets, spoken before the Colorado Senate and House Interim Tax Committee, and helped sponsor and pass a bill to improve Colorado’s property tax system.

This indispensable guide provides the knowledge and tools necessary for property owners to prepare and present a strong case to challenge their property tax assessments. As real estate is often the most significant investment in an individual’s life, Tomlinson encourages property owners to view the property tax assessment process as a crucial aspect of maintaining their homes or businesses.