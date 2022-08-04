Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation

On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance.

Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the credit union and began yelling that he had a bomb with him. The male, later identified as 56-year-old Jeffery Kelley, eventually voluntarily exited the credit union with the item before setting it down in the street.

Greeley Police officers arrived on the scene shortly after and located Kelley nearby. He was taken into custody without incident. With the assistance of the Greeley Fire Department, the City of Greeley Streets, and EMS units, the shopping center was immediately evacuated and secured. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad was activated to evaluate the potentially explosive item.

The bomb squad responded to the scene where they concluded that the package was not an explosive and declared the area safe. At approximately 3:30 p.m., the shopping center was re-opened to the public. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Jeffery Kelley was booked into the Weld County Jail and charged with:

False Report of Explosives, a Class 6 Felony

Menacing, a Class 5 Felony

Menacing, a Class 5 Felony

Menacing, a Class 5 Felony

If you have any information on this case and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.