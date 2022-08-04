Juvenile Wanted for Attempted Murder

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder.

On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins where they ran surveillance.

With the assistance of the Fort Collins Police Services SWAT Team, Pixley-Johnson was arrested just before 10 pm. He was taken to the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.

No additional information will be released about this investigation.

LCSO greatly appreciates all the information provided by the community to help locate this suspect.