Public Evaluation Day at CSU’s Flower Trial Garden to Be Held August 6

Colorado State University invites the public to vote on their favorite flowers from this year’s blooms during Public Evaluation Day on Saturday, August 6 at the CSU Flower Trial Garden.

Participants can visit the Trial Garden at 1401 Remington Street in Fort Collins from 9 am to noon Saturday, August 6 to view and judge more than 1,400 varieties of flowers. Get started at the gazebo where CSU horticulture experts will be available to answer your questions.

Help select Colorado’s top flowers

Each year, industry experts visit the Trial Garden to judge the annuals and perennials that perform best in Colorado’s harsh growing conditions. This process has a heavy influence on which varieties of flowers bloom from trial status to retail outlets. Beginning in 2018, consumers were invited to weigh in on their favorites.

Participants at Public Evaluation Day will view over 1,100 different varieties of annual flowers and over 300 new varieties to select the winning flowers.

Know before you go

The event is free and open to the public.

Free parking will be available on CSU campus lots on Saturday. Participants can park in the campus lot on the corner of Matthews and Pitkin Streets, northeast of the University Center for the Arts.

Participants will be given three flags to indicate their top flowers in both the Annual and Perennial Gardens.

Guided 30-minute tours will take place at 9, 10, and 11 am

Folks can look at plants that thrive in the shade, which are good for people who live in apartments. They are located under the shade structure.

Blue flags indicate new plant varieties.

Free refreshments will be available.

Door prizes will be awarded at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 am

Children can plant flowers to take home.

Located across Remington Street from the University Center for the Arts, the Trial Gardens spans more than three acres, making it the largest university trial garden west of the Mississippi River. Each year, the gardens provide crucial information on the best varieties to grow in the Colorado climate – research that elevates some varieties to the retail space and, eventually, to home gardens across the state. Learn more about the Trial Garden on its website. View additional events on the upcoming events page.