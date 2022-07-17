Burning Issues: How to Prepare Your Farm/Ranch for the Next Wildfire

Wildfire is no longer a rare occurrence here on the Front Range, but this agricultural community has demonstrated time and time again that they are capable of resilience when spending time to prepare and help neighbors when they need it.

Hosted in conjunction with Boulder Watershed Collective and Boulder County Office of Emergency Management and will take place on August 20 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm at the Left Hand Grange, 195 2nd Ave in Niwot. This wildfire preparedness event is designed for our county’s farmers, ranchers, land stewards, and farmworkers who are on the front lines of disasters posed by a changing climate. Join in for an evening of education, storytelling, and conversation.

Please register for this free event as dinner is provided for free and catered by FED Food Truck thanks to Boulder County Sustainable Food & Agriculture Fund and Tumbleweed Fund. This event will be in-person and capped at 50 attendees. All attendees are asked to RSVP.

Stipends are offered for this event. The fact that money may be a limiting factor as to whether people can attend is recognized, that’s why the stipend is offered in hopes that it can help to alleviate any financial barriers you may be experiencing in attending our educational events. You can learn more and apply at flatironsyfc.org/scholarships.