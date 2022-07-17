Short-Term Rental Regulation Update in Progress, Community Input Needed

An update to the Larimer County Land Use Code covering current short-term rental regulations in unincorporated Larimer County has begun.

The six to eight-week update will align the code with the changes and expansions in the home-sharing and rental markets to address community concerns about neighborhood impacts and the compatibility of those properties. County-wide community input from Larimer County residents is needed including those living in the Estes Valley, to ensure a comprehensive update. Community members can share short-term rental comments, feedback, and ideas through an online questionnaire until August 28 by visiting the Larimer County Short-Term Rental Questionnaire.

Two additional events are also scheduled to gather more input from the community:

Zoom Webinar, 6 pm – 7:30 pm, August 9. Register at larimer.org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4hvw5pesS_GXCd6y1jsxWw

Estes Valley in-person meeting, 6 pm, – 7:30 pm, August 15, Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Dr., Estes Park, focusing on Estes Valley short-term rentals.

A preliminary draft of the updated regulations will be available for review in September, with later public meetings in the fall to hear comments on the draft.

Short-term rentals provide both advantages and challenges in communities. While short-term rentals provide increased revenues and options for visitors and owners, communities have become concerned with traffic, noise, commercial activity in neighborhoods, and fire safety associated with short-term rentals. The Board of Larimer County Commissioners has identified the loss of affordable housing as a priority.

For complete current information, or to learn more about short-term rentals, visit the Larimer County Short-Term Rental webpage.