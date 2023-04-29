CASA of Larimer County Inaugural CASA Field Day in Fort Collins on June 3rd 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

CASA of Larimer County (CLC) has announced its first annual CASA Field Day event on Friday, June 3rd, held at City Park, Fort Collins, from 11 am to 3 pm.

CASA Field Day is a free community event to celebrate the meaningful work of CLC while raising awareness of their ongoing efforts to support local children and families. The event is open to children of all ages and their caregivers.

It will be a day of fun in the sun with carnival games, bounce castles from Airbound Colorado, and traditional field games. “We are excited to give back to our broader community and celebrate children through this event. This is a challenging time for many children and families in Larimer County. We hope this event helps build community and starts everyone’s summer with fun and hope.” said Jen Ryan, CLC’s Executive Director.

We have all heard the saying, “It takes a village…” This couldn’t be truer in CASA’s line of work. Anyone who works with children or has raised a family knows that there can be incredibly challenging moments, which can also be one of the most rewarding and fun opportunities.

“This event is our way of celebrating the rewarding and fun side to our work,” said Dakota Montez, CLC’s Community Engagement Manager.

In addition to the games, there will be food for purchase provided by local food trucks like Walrus Ice Cream.

About CASA of Larimer County- Founded in 1987, CASA of Larimer County is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to advocate for safe, nurturing, and permanent connections to family and community so children who have experienced abuse and neglect have the opportunity to thrive. For more information about CASA of Larimer County, visit www.casalarimer.com