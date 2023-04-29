It Only Takes One Dose

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally

One pill can kill. That might sound like a strong statement, but I’m sounding the alarm to residents and visitors of Larimer County to warn them this isn’t an exaggeration.

Fentanyl is one of the top killers of people between the ages of 18 to 45 nationwide in 2020 according to many researchers and the CDC. Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Recently, there has been a deadly national surge of unintentional Fentanyl use from people buying prescription opioids and other drugs that have been laced or tainted with Fentanyl. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Fentanyl-related deaths rose over 70% in Colorado during 2021 and this trend isn’t slowing down. Many youths die from first-time use.

Access to this dangerous drug is easier than ever — anyone with a smartphone can order them and get these drugs delivered — all accomplished anonymously. But when it comes to substance use, ingesting pills can come with deadly consequences, especially for our youth, and I believe they are the most vulnerable to this tempting toxin at this point in their young lives.

I offer some stunning statistics. In 2019, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force seized 10,066 fentanyl pills, and the following year, in 2021, that number leaped much higher to 155,738, and then nearly doubled in 2022 as NCDTF seized 303,159 doses. In 2023, the NCDTF seized over 175,000 pills through March with another nine months of data yet to be recorded. These numbers reflect the seizures from the NCDTF but not all of the seizures from other agencies in the region, which makes these numbers even more sobering. Even with their outstanding efforts, law enforcement can’t solve this problem alone. Local governments, nonprofits, parents, businesses, and our community must all join together to raise awareness, reduce the stigma, and inform our community about the increasing danger of this drug so we can protect our youth from this poison. In 2021, Fentanyl was associated with 77% of all adolescent overdose deaths in the United States.

We are also seeing similar trends regarding Fentanyl use in our region. These tragedies leave behind grieving families, devastated friends, and impacted communities. We need everyone in our community to inform themselves about the resources available, the possible training, and that Fentanyl is impacting every age, race, ethnic group, socio-demographic, economic level, and way of life.

The good news is that we have hardworking, tireless agencies that are implementing constant outreach to communities through many avenues. Please visit these websites: www.facingfentanylnow.org or www.voicesforawareness.com or the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force at www.larimer.gov. I want to express my gratitude for their tremendous work.

In May, during Mental Health Awareness Month, I will be holding some community training for suicide prevention, and QPR training along with Narcan training for Fentanyl overdoses. Those dates can be found on our Larimer County Commissioner’s website. Please sign up and consider joining me. You possibly could save a life.

Thank you for your engagement. It is my honor and privilege to serve you as your Larimer County Commissioner.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.