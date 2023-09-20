CDOT Begins Study of North US287 Corridor Citing Higher than Average Crash Rates

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

CDOT is conducting a safety study on US-287 from Ted’s Place north to the Wyoming border.

Over the past five years, a total of 570 crashes were reported along the corridor. Of these, 439 were property-damage-only crashes, 116 crashes resulted in injury and there were 15 fatal crashes. US 287 is also a prominent freight corridor and experiences nearly 900 trucks per day traveling along its length.

The study will:

Assess the magnitude and nature of the safety problem within the study limits.

Relate crash causality to roadway geometrics, roadside features, traffic control devices, traffic operations, driver behavior, wildlife, and vehicle type.

Recommend cost effective safety and mobility projects to address identified problems.

Prioritize recommendations based upon factors such as level of improvement and benefit-cost, and

CDOT’s 10-year plan identifies the potential for passing lanes as well as other safety improvements to be constructed in the relatively near future. Once future design and construction funding is identified, the recommendations from this study may be used to identify those improvements most urgently needed. Public outreach and feedback from corridor stakeholders and the community will assist the project team to identify and prioritize possible improvements.