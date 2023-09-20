Windsor Police Seeking Witnesses to Traffic Accident Involving Pedestrian

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

On Friday, Sept. 15, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Windsor Police responded to Colorado Blvd. near Ridge West Dr. for a traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Cole Salinas with the Traffic Safety Unit at (970) 674-6407 or by email at csalinas@windsorgov.com.