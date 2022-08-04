CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles 

Motorcycle deaths up 6% over last year

Following a deadly year for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists.

Safety signs have been placed on the exit arm at seven Denver parking lots with “LOOK TWICE FOR MOTORCYCLES” written with a cutout of a motorcycle rider. The signs provide an “on the spot” reminder to look for motorcycles before turning onto busy roads.

“With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director. “This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn onto busy roads.”

To date in 2022, there have been 75 motorcycle fatalities on Colorado roadways, compared to 71 fatalities this time last year, which is a 6% increase.



“Motorcycle fatalities were 19% of the 692 total traffic fatalities last year,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Each one of these motorcycle crashes could’ve been prevented and that’s why it’s important that drivers take an extra moment to check their blind spots and always use caution around motorcycles.”

Last year 137 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads. Most motorcycle fatalities took place in El Paso and Jefferson counties.



The new signs can be found at the following local participating parking lots:

Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center (Propark) at 650 15th St.

Springhill Suites (Propark) at 1190 Auraria Parkway

Canopy Airport Parking lot (Propark) at 8100 Tower Rd.

555 17th St. Parking Garage at 1755 Glenarm Place

Denver Athletic Club at 1325 Glenarm Place

Independent Financial Bank Garage (Interstate Parking) at 1332 17th St.

Alamo Plaza Garage (Interstate Parking) at 1401 17th St.

To prevent motorcycle crashes, CDOT asks drivers to:

Allow extra space when following a motorcycle

Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.

Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection – motorcycles can be hard to see from a distance.

Check twice for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Of the 137 motorcyclist deaths in 2021, the top two counties with the most motorcycle deaths were El Paso (15 fatalities) and Jefferson (12 fatalities).

With peak riding season and the summer well underway, CDOT encourages riders to always gear up, wear a helmet, obey the speed limit, and watch out for each other on the road. Training can be obtained through the Motorcycle Operators Safety Training program at comost.com.