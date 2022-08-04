Singer/songwriter Brittany Zampella Honors Vincent Van Gogh in New Single “Dear Vincent”

Dear Vincent released on July 29

Known for thoughtful lyrics and moody covers, singer-songwriter Brittany Zampella is breaking out in 2022. After launching successful YouTube, Tik-Tok, and Instagram pages, she’s making a name for herself for both beautifully visual lyrics and unconventional themes, establishing she’s here for more than a typical love song. Her first single, 2019’s “Held,” used the imagery of the communal roots of Redwood trees to create an affecting tribute to the beauty of female friendship. This summer, with the thoughtful lyrics of a Sleeping At Last song and a soulful vocal style that sets her apart from traditional Indie artists, listeners are in for a lyrical treat with Zampella’s new single, “Dear Vincent.”

“Dear Vincent” commemorates Zampella’s lifelong inspiration Vincent Van Gogh. With swirling atmospheric guitar melodies, Zampella evokes the magical experience of getting lost in Van Gogh’s Starry Night, accomplishing the extraordinary feat of crafting a song that listeners can actually see. Soulful lyrics, based on Van Gogh’s actual letters, emotionally unfold as a tender ode to an artist who was never appreciated in his lifetime. This idea of committing to the creative process no matter the size of your audience is deeply personal to the songwriter herself.

These personal themes lead to a passionate and intimate performance in her accompanying music video, shot on location at the immensely popular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Denver.

Die-hard Van Gogh lovers will find “Dear Vincent” the perfect way to honor the anniversary of his death, as Indie fans connect with gentle piano and acoustic melodies that bring a message of hope to today’s dreamers.

Both the single and music video for “Dear Vincent” started streaming on July 29. Follow Brittany on social media at:

Instagram: @brittanyzampellamusic

TikTok: @brittanyzampella

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC92FDRLVta04CVzEFA8R5EQ