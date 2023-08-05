CDOT Says Sober Driving is the Ultimate Home Run

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

To save lives and encourage Coloradans to choose a sober ride, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber and the Governors Highway Safety Association to provide $25,000 in ride credits this summer. Joining forces with the Northern Colorado Owlz, CDOT’s campaign now aims to reduce impaired driving to and from America’s most popular pastime: baseball. The partnership comes at a time when heightened DUI enforcement is underway across the state.

The campaign is called the “Player’s Pledge,” It encourages fans to cover their bases while attending Owlz games. Uber vouchers will be available at Future Legends Complex, the home stadium of the Owlz, through the 2023 season, with PSAs displayed throughout the venue. Additionally, CDOT will be at the Northern Colorado Owlz home game on Friday, Aug. 25, handing out ride credits and encouraging fans to “join the winning team” and get home safe. The display will include a player-signed banner, signifying the team’s pledge never to drive impaired.

“Keep your summer plans safe by being responsible,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “All impaired driving crashes are preventable, and it is up to everyone to do their part and always plan. Choose a sober ride when traveling to and from your favorite summer activities.”

Fans can redeem a $10 Uber Voucher to their in-app Wallet for a safe ride during home games. Riders can enter code “OWLZRIDE” or use this link for a discounted ride to or from Future Legends Complex. Codes are valid through Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. or while supplies last. Riders should add the voucher to their Wallet before taking a trip.

As part of The Heat Is On campaign, heightened DUI enforcement is underway. The Summer Strikeout enforcement period will continue through July 19. Additionally, the Sturgis enforcement period will occur from Aug. 3 through Aug. 15, and the Labor Day Crackdown enforcement period takes place from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6.

“It’s one thing to drink while cheering on your favorite team, but it’s a whole different issue to drive home afterward. Make a plan before the first pitch is thrown to find a sober ride home,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Enjoying the game should never include endangering the lives of yourself and others on the road. Find a sober driver and help us reduce impaired crashes and fatal injuries in our community.”

There were 27 impaired-related crash fatalities in Larimer and Weld County last year. Studies show that Uber has helped reduce alcohol-related traffic fatalities throughout the U.S.

“With transportation alternatives like Uber, which studies show has a proven role in reducing drunk driving fatalities, fans have no excuse to drive while impaired,” said Harry Hartfield, Senior Manager, Public Affairs Uber. “We are proud to continue to do our part to help reduce drunk driving fatalities by encouraging fans to plan ahead and leave their keys at home if they plan to drink.”

Earlier this year, Uber pledged $500,000 to five states with high impaired driving fatalities as part of impaired driving prevention efforts. CDOT, alongside four other departments of transportation, received this funding to make Uber Vouchers available for discounted rides and other impaired driving-focused initiatives.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. When reporting, we would appreciate you saying ‘crash’ instead of ‘accident’.

The CDOT Highway Safety Office funds Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education, and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals, and safety tips, at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data, and safety information at codot.gov/safety.