Bacaro Coming to Fort Collins

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Bacaro is opening at 255 Linden St, Old Downtown Fort Collins, CO, with a soft lunch on August 2nd.

Bacaro is a term that comes from the wine sellers in the late nineteenth century in Venice from the dialectal term “far bacara”, which means celebrating in the name of Bacchus. The organization is introducing a new concept of Haute cuisine in Fort Collins.

While inspired by the food served at Venetian “osterie” (little tavern where you can drink a nice glass of wine and taste special local nibbles) and of the broader Northern Italy region, Bacaro aims at elevating guests’ experience into a culinary journey, throughout a gastronomy culture understanding. With a variety of “Cicheti” (nibbles) and “Spuncioni” (bites), freshly homemade in-house and “specials of the day” dishes based on the market’s daily offers, the menu is based on meticulous research of local flavors and scents and paired with Mediterranean savors.

Panayotis Tzinis, the chef and GM of Bacaro, states, “At Bacaro, you will experience an explosion of flavors at your first bite. The tasting buds will be embraced by the details of the flavors that each dish is made of, and you will be able to distinctively savor each of them harmoniously”

The history of Champagne Collet is inextricably bound to the history of the Champagne region. A founding member of COGEVI, Champagne Collet’s history harkens back to the Revolt Champenoise that began in 1911. The boutique house of Champagne Collet creates regionally distinctive champagnes that are centered in gastronomy: Collet has longstanding [partnerships with the Academie Culinaire de France and Gault & Millau (the famous French guide of gastronomy).

For more information about Champagne Collet, please visit: OBC WINES

For more information about Bacaro visit bacarofortcollins.com.