CDOT to Start Colorado Travel Counts Survey 

PHOTO BY Blaine Howerton. Traffic stacks up under dated road and train overpasses, which require reconstruction.

Survey Aims to Determine Transportation Priorities Statewide

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with local and regional agencies across the state to conduct an important survey titled Colorado Travel Counts. This is an opportunity for households to provide vital information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services, and reduce congestion.

The survey effort will launch at the end of February 2024 and run until February 2025. The survey will ask a random selection of Colorado residents about how they get around. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there, and how much time and effort it takes them. The survey results create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the state is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

“The survey’s purpose is to understand how and why our residents travel in cities, towns, and rural areas across Colorado,” said Darius Pakbaz, Director of the Division of Transportation Development. “The information you provide in the survey will aid in forecasting future travel patterns and help identify the right transportation system improvements for each part of our state, whether they be highway, street, public transit, or bicycle and pedestrian facility improvements.”

Residents can help by participating in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households with similar needs and travel patterns that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household’s experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed. Households selected for participation will be offered up to $10 per person as compensation for the time and effort needed to join and complete the survey.

Community leaders can help as well. Let your constituents know that this important survey is happening and encourage them to participate if they receive an invitation.

For additional information about this survey:

About CDOT
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.

