CDOT urges travelers to be ready for winter weather this Thanksgiving holiday weekend 

CDOT crews will be working through the holiday plowing roads as snow returns Thursday night through the weekend along the I-70 mountain corridor and mountain passes, lower elevations impacted as well Statewide – As families settle down to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Colorado Department of Transportation snow fighting crews will be out non-stop preparing for winter weather and plowing snow as a winter storm is expected to impact much of the state beginning tomorrow night and lasting through the weekend. “Where you are, wherever you are traveling to, plan on taking it slower and sober, leaving yourself more time and arriving alive,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “CDOT’s snow fighting crews and our traffic operations centers will be on shift throughout the holiday weekend to keep our state maintained roads as safe as possible over the Thanksgiving holiday.” Snow is expected to impact the Interstate 70 mountain corridor later tomorrow through Saturday. The heaviest snow, 6 to 12 inches, is expected in the San Juan and Elk mountains and the Grand Mesa. Weather forecasts show colder temperatures and snow starting Thursday night east of the Continental Divide and reaching most of eastern Colorado Friday morning, the peak of the storm. The heaviest snow will fall over higher elevations of Larimer and Boulder counties. While CDOT crews will be out plowing roads, pavement will be slick and motorists should prepare for winter driving conditions, particularly on the I-70 mountain corridor and higher elevations. Motorists should plan ahead, check the weather conditions and road conditions by going to COtrip.org before going out. They should avoid or limit driving during the brunt of a snow storm. They must be winter-ready, including having the appropriate tires with adequate tread for the weather. It is also important to pack a survival kit including blankets, extra clothing, food, water, a flashlight, chargers and batteries.