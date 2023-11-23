CDOT offering Uber codes as “Blackout Wednesday” looms

Thanksgiving DUI enforcement is active through Sunday Statewide — While Thanksgiving is always on Thursday, many begin the festivities early. For example, the night before Thanksgiving many young people gather in their hometowns and celebrate the start of the holidays. This is sometimes known as “Blackout Wednesday,” since an overconsumption of alcohol can happen. To help reduce impaired driving today and throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period, CDOT, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber are providing $10 Uber ride credits to all Coloradans while supplies last. Valid statewide, the ride credits can be redeemed using the code “SAFETHANKS” in the Uber app starting Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. To apply the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device, click here. To date in 2023, 192 traffic deaths on Colorado roads have involved an impaired driver. This is about one-third of all traffic deaths so far this year. “As the holiday season begins, it is everybody’s responsibility to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on Colorado roadways,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Keep your loved ones in mind and make sure all of the seats at your table are filled this Thanksgiving.” CDOT is currently supporting Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 81 law enforcement agencies for the Thanksgiving Week enforcement period, which began on Nov. 16. This high visibility DUI enforcement will take place through Nov. 29. “We’re proud that Uber, and more importantly, the drivers of our platform can play a part in creating safer roads for Colorado communities this Thanksgiving,” said Harry Hartfield, Senior Manager, Public Affairs at Uber. “Through our partnership with CDOT and the Governors Highway Safety Association, we hope these Uber ride credits make it as easy as possible for people to plan ahead and take their safety seriously during the holiday.” In 2021, 190 people lost their lives to impaired driving during the Thanksgiving holiday period (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety/data-analysis/ fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety-reporting- portal.