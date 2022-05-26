Celebrate Memorial Day by Giving Back to Veterans

Donations Help Provide Free Comeback Yoga to Vets, Military Personnel and Support Networks

This Memorial Day, honor those who lost their lives in service to our nation by supporting the U.S. military community with a donation to Comeback Yoga, a Denver-based nonprofit providing free, trauma-informed yoga to veterans, active-duty military, and their support networks.

Comeback Yoga offers 40+ classes per week at military bases and offices in Colorado, Utah, and Hawaii. They also provide online classes over Zoom and YouTube so that military personnel and vets anywhere can take a free class.

“We hope the community will consider supporting Comeback Yoga this Memorial Day,” Executive Director Kelly Wulf said. “Our classes are specifically designed for the military demographic and our teachers are trained for this type of yoga. We focus on down-regulating the nervous system through breath and movement. Comeback Yoga is not about touching your toes or twisting into a pretzel. It’s about learning tools that may help with depression, anxiety, back pain, insomnia, and much more.”

Comeback Yoga’s classes are taught by specially trained instructors who are versed in military culture, PTS, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), trauma-informed yoga, accessible yoga, and many other military-specific topics. Many instructors are veterans themselves and can personally speak to the difference yoga made in their life. Classes are completely free and open to all members of the military community. Classes are also accessible to everyone – regardless of age or physical ability.

During the pandemic, the need for Comeback Yoga’s services skyrocketed. There was a strong focus on mental health and a deep need for community support. Comeback Yoga never wavered in its commitment to be of service to those who served and as a result has surpassed 10,000 student hours despite offering fewer in-person classes.

A full class schedule can be found at comebackyoga.org/calendar While some classes are limited to active duty or special groups, the majority of classes are drop-in. YouTube classes that can be attended completely anonymously, and at a person’s leisure, are also available. Comeback Yoga is always willing to help find a class no matter where a vet is in the world or where they are in their yoga practice.

While the need for free services has increased, funding has dramatically decreased. As pandemic restrictions ease, Comeback Yoga needs the support of the community in order to meet the increasing requests for classes and must raise several thousand dollars in order to meet the demands for in-person classes this summer.

On Memorial Day, please consider supporting Comeback Yoga to honor the men and women lost in service to our country. All gifts are tax-deductible. Learn more by visiting comebackyoga.org and plan now to support Comeback Yoga by donating to the program so that free yoga can continue for veterans and active-duty military everywhere at DONATE TO COMEBACK YOGA.