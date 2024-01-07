Chestnut St. to Garden Dr. Drainage Improvements Project Underway

A major drainage improvement project is underway in east Windsor and is expected to be completed by early summer 2024.

The Chestnut St. to Eastman Park Dr. Drainage Improvement Project is an effort to mitigate flood concerns in an area generally located around Chimney Park and to the area west of CO 257, south of Chestnut St., north of Eastman Park Dr., and east of Columbine Dr. The first portion of the project included storm line improvements on First St., Garden Dr. and expansion of the Folkstone Detention Pond, which was completed in 2020. This is the second phase of the project.

Work will include the construction of stormwater infrastructure designed to collect stormwater along Chestnut St. and Garden Dr., and route it to the recently expanded Folkstone Detention Pond. The goal of this project is to reroute flood potential away from homes and streets. Construction is anticipated to start in early December and finish by early June 2024.

Though the project is not anticipated to have roadway impacts until late January, contractors are currently undergoing erosion control measures in and around the CARE Housing facilities located off Garden Dr. As work continues into 2024, Chestnut St. and Garden Dr. will experience impacts as drainage pipes are staged in and around the construction zone. In the springtime, road closures are expected to occur on a rolling basis while drainage pipe is placed. Throughout the duration of the project, residents will maintain access to homes and driveways but may experience some delays.

All road work is weather-permitting and subject to change. For road closure notifications, text Roads to 970-251-7151. For more information and to stay updated on this project, visit windsorprojectconnect.com/ChestnutDrainage.

