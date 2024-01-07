Supplemental Budget Proposal Builds on Historic Investment in Education and Behavioral Health, Plans to Save People Money 

Governor Polis and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) have submitted a supplemental budget proposal to the Joint Budget Committee (JBC). This builds on the Governor’s November 1st budget proposal, which focused on fully funding education, creating more housing for all Coloradans, protecting Colorado’s environment, and making Colorado one of the top ten safest states. Governor Polis and his budget focus on ensuring that as we approach 2026, life in Colorado is more affordable, sustainable, and livable for all Coloradans.

“As Colorado nears our sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday, we are working to ensure that our state is more affordable, sustainable, and livable for everyone. I am proud of the investments we are making to fund education, protect our environment, make Colorado safer, and lower the cost of living. These supplemental proposals will help improve science education, invest in out-of-school programs, and expand access to needed treatment in our behavioral health system,” said Governor Polis.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Governor Polis’s proposals continue to invest in Colorado’s behavioral health system, improve educational outcomes, and reduce the physical footprint of state government to save taxpayers money: