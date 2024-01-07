Supplemental Budget Proposal Builds on Historic Investment in Education and Behavioral Health, Plans to Save People Money 

Governor Polis and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) have submitted a supplemental budget proposal to the Joint Budget Committee (JBC). This builds on the Governor’s November 1st budget proposal, which focused on fully funding education, creating more housing for all Coloradans, protecting Colorado’s environment, and making Colorado one of the top ten safest states. Governor Polis and his budget focus on ensuring that as we approach 2026, life in Colorado is more affordable, sustainable, and livable for all Coloradans.
“As Colorado nears our sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday, we are working to ensure that our state is more affordable, sustainable, and livable for everyone. I am proud of the investments we are making to fund education, protect our environment, make Colorado safer, and lower the cost of living. These supplemental proposals will help improve science education, invest in out-of-school programs, and expand access to needed treatment in our behavioral health system,” said Governor Polis.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Governor Polis’s proposals continue to invest in Colorado’s behavioral health system, improve educational outcomes, and reduce the physical footprint of state government to save taxpayers money:
-
$57.9 Million to reduce the competency restoration waitlist, increasing bed capacity to address delays and ensure that Coloradans get the care they need.
-
$8 Million in a refined proposal to support youth science education. $3 Million will support school districts and schools to improve science education through improved curriculum and additional professional development for educators. $5 Million will fund out-of-school support for Colorado students.
-
$700,000 to reduce the State’s leased physical office space by 18,000 square feet, saving taxpayers money by removing costs for unnecessary office space. This will bring Colorado closer to the Governor’s goal of reducing the state’s office space footprint by 1 million square feet and saving money for future years.
-
Federally Aligned Quantum Tax Credit (OEDIT): To support the quantum industry and signal Colorado’s competitiveness for the U.S. Commerce Department’s Tech Hub award, OEDIT intends to offer tax credits for capital investments and loan guarantees to incentivize and reduce the risk of investment in quantum and advanced industries.
Be the first to comment