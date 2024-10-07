Child Predator Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison 

A local man arrested during a child predator operation has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Luis Son Gonon was arrested in late June of 2023 during an undercover operation conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Johnstown Police Department. Son Gonon, who was 27, reached out to investigators to solicit sex, believing he was contacting a 14-year-old girl. After interacting online, Son Gonon responded to a hotel in Larimer County, where he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and faced the following charges:

Soliciting a Child Prostitute (F3)

Attempted Patronizing a Child Prostitute (F4)

Cybercrime – Soliciting/Arranging a Minor Prostitute (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

He was issued a $1,000 cash bond by the Larimer County Court.

Son Gonon pled not guilty, and the case went to trial in July 2024. A jury found him guilty of Soliciting a Child Prostitute. At the sentencing hearing in September, the District Attorney and Defense Council requested Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation. Judge Daniel McDonald ultimately sentenced Son Gonon to five years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“We will not tolerate child predators in Larimer County. This heinous crime ruins lives and targets our most vulnerable community members. I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our investigations team. If this man hadn’t contacted undercover investigators, he easily could have sexually assaulted a child,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m disappointed that some thought the best solution for protecting our children was probation; however, I want to thank Judge McDonald for removing this man from our community and taking a stand to protect innocent children from future harm.”