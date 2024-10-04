City Hosts “Registration Rodeo” Event in Advance of New Registration Requirements for Rental Properties 

The City of Fort Collins is helping landlords and property managers prepare for new registration requirements taking effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The “Registration Rodeo” event on Oct. 5 will offer property owners the opportunity to register their rental properties with assistance from City staff:

Date : Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Time : 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location : City Hall parking lot (300 Laporte Ave.)

Attendees can enjoy complimentary breakfast and coffee, consult with local housing experts, and participate in hourly door prize drawings. RSVP is requested at fcgov.com/rodeoRSVP.

Most rental properties within Fort Collins city limits must register annually beginning in 2025; owner-occupied rentals and properties in mobile home parks are exempt from registration. The base registration fee is $37 per property, with an additional $10 for each extra rental unit, and inspections are not required as part of the registration process.

“The Rental Property Registration Program is one part of the City’s efforts to support healthy, stable housing,” City of Fort Collins Rental Housing Manager Alyssa Stephens said. “By opening communication with landlords and property owners and educating our residents on minimum housing standards we can better understand our local housing market and support both tenants and local housing providers.”

The City is offering monthly prize drawings and other incentives for all properties registered before Dec. 31, 2024. Registration can be completed online in less than 10 minutes.

Tenants will benefit from the ability to verify a property’s registration status before signing a lease, which will provide assurance that the rental meets the City’s minimum housing standards.

For more information or assistance with the registration process, visit fcgov.com/rentalregistration, email [email protected]., or call 970-416-2305.