Vacancies Announced for New Street Outreach Program Aimed to Address Homelessness

The City of Loveland’s Street Outreach program, managed by SummitStone Health Partners, is preparing to launch in the coming weeks. In July, the City finalized its contract with SummitStone Health Partners to create and operate the program. SummitStone recently hired its first employee for the program. They also posted job vacancies for two additional staff positions this week.

Regular intervention through the new Street Outreach program is intended to build relationships with people experiencing homelessness, provide connections to various services that include housing resources, and help provide support to address issues such as mental health concerns and disruptive behavior that affect businesses and neighborhoods. The program provides regular intervention by having dedicated outreach staff who actively engage with people experiencing homelessness who have not accessed support through homeless programs offered in the City of Loveland.

Street outreach teams will be able to identify, connect, and offer initial support as well as refer people experiencing homelessness to behavioral health services, care managers and resource navigators. They will also collaborate with crisis, co-response, and first responders for a coordinated community response.

“This program intends to connect people to appropriate resources and provide support to the entire community in reaching people who are unsheltered and have barriers to accessing wraparound services,” said Community Partnership Manager Alison Hade.

The program is fully funded through a Transformational Homeless Response grant from the Division of Housing, and a national opioid settlement that the City of Loveland opted to receive from the State of Colorado.

SummitStone is the largest nonprofit behavioral health service provider in Larimer County with experience addressing addiction and substance use disorders.

To learn more about the two available positions, visit https://careers.summitstonehealth.org/, click on Discover Jobs and search for the Case Manager position.