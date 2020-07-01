City Installs Upgraded Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

By Steven Bonifazi

The city of Fort Collins is replacing electric vehicle charging stations with upgraded units throughout the city to address challenges facing current EV infrastructure.

The upgraded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are funded through a grant from Charge Ahead Colorado and were expected to be finished being installed by Tuesday, June 30. Challenges facing the EV infrastructure right now consist of operation and maintenance issues.

Locations of EV charging stations throughout Fort Collins are as follows:

Civic Center Parking Structure – 144 N Mason St.

Mulberry Pool – 424 W Mulberry St.

Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) – 1801 Riverside Dr.

Fort Collins Senior Center – 1200 Raintree Dr.

South Transit Center – 4915 Fossil Blvd.

Platte River Power Authority – 2000 E Horsetooth

Firehouse Alley Parking Structure – 160 Chestnut St.

EVs help contributes to better air quality locally as they do not emit pollutants from tailpipes.

“Having newly replaced charging stations throughout our city will send a signal that we are EV ready, as part of our EV Readiness Roadmap and in alignment with our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Michelle Finchum, Interim Climate Program Manager.

For more information regarding the City’s EV work and infrastructure, visit https://www.fcgov.com/fcmoves/ev-readiness-roadmap.